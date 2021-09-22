City Guide
Gov. Abbott announces additional items for third special session

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.(Gov Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying two additional agenda items for the Third Special Session that began Monday, September 20.

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”

Additional agenda items for the Third Special Session include:

  • Legislation providing additional property-tax relief for Texans.
  • Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.

View the Governor’s message. 

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Office of the Governor.

