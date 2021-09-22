Gov. Abbott requests federal emergency declaration in response to ‘border crisis’

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott today requested that President Joe Biden declare a state of emergency for the Mexico-Texas border, citing “the escalating crisis” in Val Verde County.

The letter claims that the federal government’s “failure to enforce immigration laws and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property” is leading to “substantial burdens on local and state resources.”

“Border security is a federal responsibility; however, in response to the current situation, I have taken the appropriate action under state law by directing the execution of the state’s emergency management plan and by declaring a state of disaster on May 31, 2021, for multiple Texas counties across the state’s southern border,” reads the letter. “This surge poses life-threatening risks to residents of Val Verde County and is quickly overrunning law enforcement and health care and humanitarian resources which were never intended to be used in this capacity.”

