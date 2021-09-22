City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott requests federal emergency declaration in response to ‘border crisis’

Asylum-seeking migrants rest under the International Bridge in Del Rio between Mexico and the...
Asylum-seeking migrants rest under the International Bridge in Del Rio between Mexico and the U.S. on Sept. 15, 2021. The sheriff in Val Verde County estimates that about 70% of the migrants are from Haiti.(Credit: REUTERS/Go Nakamura)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott today requested that President Joe Biden declare a state of emergency for the Mexico-Texas border, citing “the escalating crisis” in Val Verde County.

The letter claims that the federal government’s “failure to enforce immigration laws and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property” is leading to “substantial burdens on local and state resources.”

“Border security is a federal responsibility; however, in response to the current situation, I have taken the appropriate action under state law by directing the execution of the state’s emergency management plan and by declaring a state of disaster on May 31, 2021, for multiple Texas counties across the state’s southern border,” reads the letter. “This surge poses life-threatening risks to residents of Val Verde County and is quickly overrunning law enforcement and health care and humanitarian resources which were never intended to be used in this capacity.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD School Board president releases statement on meeting walkout
WFISD School Board president releases statement on Sept. 20 meeting walkout
No other information has been made available at this time.
Law enforcement investigating murder-suicide in Munday
The crash happened between Bellevue and Henrietta.
Clay County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
Christy Ridinger
Two horse statues being unveiled Thursday honoring Christy Ridinger
.
Community Healthcare Center changes patient acceptance policy

Latest News

The race that test the speed, endurance and agility of thousands from all across Texoma
Texoma takes on THOR
The race that test the speed, endurance and agility of thousands from all across Texoma
Texoma takes on THOR
The shot would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu
Moderna developing dual vaccine for COVID-19 & flu
Caribfest kicking off Thursday at MSU Texas
Caribfest kicking off Thursday at MSU Texas
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade