City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened between Bellevue and Henrietta.
Clay County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
No other information has been made available at this time.
Law enforcement investigating murder-suicide in Munday
$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club bank account
$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club bank account
.
Community Healthcare Center changes patient acceptance policy
Christy Ridinger
Two horse statues being unveiled Thursday honoring Christy Ridinger

Latest News

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery
A random drug dog sweep found the items just after classes began.
Student brings drugs, handgun to Jacksboro HS
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responds to images showing migrants being...
Mayorkas said images migrant treatment in Texas 'not who we are'
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks