It will truly feel like fall today

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have mild weather conditions. The high for today will be 82 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the north at 10 mph. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 50 with clear skies. Thursday, we will start our gradual warming trend. Thursday, we will have a high of 86 with sunny skies. Then on Friday, we will get back into the 90s. This weekend will be fairly mild. We will have highs in the low-90s with mostly sunny skies. By the beginning of next week, we are looking at rain chances returning to the area. Rain chances officially return by Tuesday.

