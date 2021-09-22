Mayor Santellana to host taco party in response to rude comment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana is using social media to turn a negative comment into a positive celebration for the city.

Via a Facebook post, Mayor Santellana shared a comment from his page, the author of that post called the mayor a “taco eater.” Instead of lashing out, Santellana is throwing a city wide taco party, and donating the funds raised from his social media to a charity.

“What good does it do for the mayor to go out there and combat an individual or a group of individuals, it doesn’t,” said Santellana. “I would rather sit down and talk to you. I rather get some understanding and if I can get community support for non-profits then there you go. It’s really good thing for Wichita Falls.”

Mayor Santellana asked people to comment on his social media page with a raising hand emoji if they like eating tacos.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.