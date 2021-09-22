City Guide
Student brings drugs, handgun to Jacksboro HS

A random drug dog sweep found the items just after classes began.
A random drug dog sweep found the items just after classes began.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A student from Jacksoboro High School brought drugs and a handgun to school, says local law enforcement.

The Jacksboro Police Department said it conducted a random drug dog sweep of the high school parking lot at 8:20 a.m., just after classes began. Drugs and an unloaded handgun were allegedly found in a student’s car.

Law enforcement removed the contraband items, and the student was picked up from school by their parents.

JISD Superintendent Dwain Milam said that the school district would be investigating further, and that “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken” in the case.

