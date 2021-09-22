City Guide
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - An arrest affidavit says two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a 31-year-old bow hunter for prey and fatally shot him.

The Durango Herald reports Gregory Gabrisch of Houston died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico on Friday morning, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide.

Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target before shooting.

