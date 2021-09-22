City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two horse statues being unveiled Thursday honoring Christy Ridinger

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two horses will be unveiled in memory of a pillar in the Wichita Falls community.

The horses were designed by the family and friends of Christy Ridinger and named “Love Remains” in honor of how hard she worked toward everything in life.

Her daughter said she was involved with many organizations in Wichita Falls and was often told she was spreading herself too thin, but she never let that stop her.

“She was a huge part of the community,” said Mallory Sanders, daughter of Christy Ridinger. “She loved to volunteer for anything and everything. I don’t know how she did it all. Not only was she a part of Leadership Wichita Falls but working at Times Record News as a advertising director and a part of Junior League Wichita Falls as well.”

Ridinger passed away from Alzheimer’s last year but her memory lives on.

Sanders said the horses symbolize her so well because she always went big on her projects. Everyone is invited out for the unveiling at 5 p.m. this Thursday at Texas Roadhouse.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened between Bellevue and Henrietta.
Clay County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
Chad Staelens
Security guard assaulted over hospital mask policy
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted in death of one-year-old
Wichita Falls ISD is feeling the effects of a viral TikTok trend.
Wichita Falls ISD addresses viral TikTok trend
$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club bank account
$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club bank account

Latest News

Archer City woman responsive after being in intensive care for months
Archer City woman responsive after being in intensive care for months
Mayor Santellana to host taco party in response to rude comment
Mayor Santellana to host taco party in response to rude comment
Wichita County not approved for more FEMA assistance
Wichita County not approved for more FEMA assistance
Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana is using social media to turn a negative comment into a...
Mayor Santellana to host taco party in response to rude comment