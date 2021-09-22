Two horse statues being unveiled Thursday honoring Christy Ridinger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two horses will be unveiled in memory of a pillar in the Wichita Falls community.

The horses were designed by the family and friends of Christy Ridinger and named “Love Remains” in honor of how hard she worked toward everything in life.

Her daughter said she was involved with many organizations in Wichita Falls and was often told she was spreading herself too thin, but she never let that stop her.

“She was a huge part of the community,” said Mallory Sanders, daughter of Christy Ridinger. “She loved to volunteer for anything and everything. I don’t know how she did it all. Not only was she a part of Leadership Wichita Falls but working at Times Record News as a advertising director and a part of Junior League Wichita Falls as well.”

Ridinger passed away from Alzheimer’s last year but her memory lives on.

Sanders said the horses symbolize her so well because she always went big on her projects. Everyone is invited out for the unveiling at 5 p.m. this Thursday at Texas Roadhouse.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.