WFISD temporarily closes COVID testing site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD will not offer COVID-19 tests for the next two weeks, after being forced to close its Carrigan testing center due to lack of supplies.

This is the latest setback in the school district’s battle to provide tests to students and staff. WFISD initially announced that rapid tests would be available on all school campuses in August, but had halt the program and reopen the Carrigan testing site only two weeks later.

The Carrigan testing center was offering tests only for symptomatic students and staff, and the effects of the closure remain to be seen. WFISD had 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students and faculty as of Sept. 17. While the majority of the 139 student cases appeared to be located on high school and middle school campuses, 23 of the 25 schools listed in WFISD’s COVID tracker had at least one positive case.

The school district said that testing will resume in approximately two weeks, after it receives additional test inventory. In the meantime, it advised students and faculty to reach out to primary care doctors or other community resources for COVID-19 testing.

