Wichita County bat tests positive for rabies

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is warning the public to stay vigilant after a bat from the area near University and McNeil Aves. tested positive for rabies.

Two dogs were found playing with the bat in their backyard near the Fountain Park addition. Animal Services officers sent the bat to the Department of State Services, which notified local authorities on Tuesday that the bat had tested positive for rabies.

The two dogs that came into contact with the bat will be placed in isolation according to State-mandated regulations.

The Public Health District is warning locals to remain vigilant after the exposure, and to stay away from bats at all costs. If you come into contact with a bat or other infected wildlife, call Animal Control immediately and avoid touching the animal at all costs.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that attacks the central nervous system, and is frequently spread through infected animal bites and saliva. It’s usually fatal to both humans and animals if not caught before clinical signs appear. In humans, these manifest as flu-like symptoms that develop into delirium, insomnia, and hallucinations.

If you or someone you know has been bitten or exposed to a possibly rabid animal, contact Angela Bakken, the Animal Care and Kennel Coordinator at (940) 761-8837, or by email at Angela.Bakken@wichitafallstx.gov.

