City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seven deaths and 72 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.

67 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 428 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 20, 2021350s (2), 80s17079
Tuesday, September 21, 2021180s6084
Wednesday, September 22, 2021460s (2), 70s (2)12679
Thursday, September 23, 2021750s, 60s (3), 70s, 80s (2)7267

Last week, there were a total of thirteen COVID-19 related deaths, 726 new cases, and 72 hospitalizations. 86% of new cases were not vaccinated, down from 93% the week before. Three of the thirteen deaths were vaccinated patients.

United Regional reported Friday that they have 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 160 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 167 cases last week.

139 of those cases are students and 21 are staff members.

MSU Texas reported 15 active student cases and five active staff cases as of Thursday, Sept. 23.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD School Board president releases statement on meeting walkout
WFISD School Board president releases statement on Sept. 20 meeting walkout
Christy Ridinger
Two horse statues being unveiled Thursday honoring Christy Ridinger
A random drug dog sweep found the items just after classes began.
Student brings drugs, handgun to Jacksboro HS
During a press conference last week, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office revealed that two...
WC inmates who died in custody identified
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade

Latest News

The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,708 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
A lack of supplies forced WFISD to close its Carrigan testing center.
WFISD temporarily closes COVID testing site