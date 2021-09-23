7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seven deaths and 72 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.

67 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 428 new cases reported so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, September 20, 2021 3 50s (2), 80s 170 79 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1 80s 60 84 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 4 60s (2), 70s (2) 126 79 Thursday, September 23, 2021 7 50s, 60s (3), 70s, 80s (2) 72 67

Last week, there were a total of thirteen COVID-19 related deaths, 726 new cases, and 72 hospitalizations. 86% of new cases were not vaccinated, down from 93% the week before. Three of the thirteen deaths were vaccinated patients.

United Regional reported Friday that they have 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 160 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 167 cases last week.

139 of those cases are students and 21 are staff members.

MSU Texas reported 15 active student cases and five active staff cases as of Thursday, Sept. 23.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.