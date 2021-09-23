Blitz on 6 GOTW Preview: Hirschi Huskies v. Graham Steers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Week 5′s Blitz on 6 Game of the Week: Hirschi v. Graham at Memorial Stadium.

Hirschi Huskies (2-2)

Head Coach Antonio Wiley called this year for the Huskies a transitional period: they’ve got a young offensive line, and a large amount of players that are brand new to varsity.

Coach Wiley said that’s caused some growing pains for Hirschi, but added that it’s all part of the process for being able to play their best football later on in the season.

“Those growing pains happened early in the year, took a couple of losses early, but I feel like we’re starting to turn a corner and understand things and understand where we need to be,” he explained, “my goal is never to play our best football in August. If we can play our best football in November, December, that’s all that matters.”

Those first four games still came with some impressive numbers on Hirschi’s offense and special teams: Jewel Fletcher has a punt return touchdown to his name this season; quarterback Terrius Causey has passed for 123 yards and 2 TDs; and running back A’Marion Peterson has been responsible for putting up 79 rushing yards and 4 TDs.

Coach Wiley said when it comes to taking on Graham, though, it’s going to take more than big numbers.

“[Graham’s] always impressive. They play hard, they do things the right way. I mean, they’re just going to show up and execute,” he said, “they force you to go out and execute and not make mistakes. They’re not going to beat themselves, and that’s a challenge to our football team and our coaching staff is the meaning of going out and playing flawless football.”

Graham Steers (1-2)

Graham is coming off two tough losses, first to Springtown in week two and Decatur last week.

Head Coach Kenny Davidson said those losses have taught him a couple of things about his team: 1. they need to get in better condition; 2. they need to hold onto the ball better/not force so many turnovers.

He added that figuring those things out is what non-district play is all about.

The Steers offense has been relying on the talents of senior receiver Tre Alvarez, who so far this season has been responsible for 154 total yards and 2 TDs.

After two losses, Coach Davidson said it’s simple: there’s one thing his Steers need.

“As far as what we need, we need to get a win,” he said, “we’re looking for a win. So we’ve got to do the right things to learn from our previous games and focus on our opponent this week.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.