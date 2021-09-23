City Guide
Caribfest kicking off Thursday at MSU Texas

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday is the kickoff of the Midwestern State University Caribfest.

Things start off with a Culture Show at 7 p.m., Thursday night at the Akin Auditorium. The celebrations then continue all weekend long before wrapping up on Saturday with the Caribfest Parade.

It’s the Caribbean Student Organization’s mini-version to the Carnival in the Caribbean and everyone is invited.

“It’s an opportunity for people in Wichita Falls and at MSU, anyone really that doesn’t know much about Caribbean culture to come out and get a much better idea about what Caribbean people are really about and I would say it’s a wonderful opportunity also to have fun,” said Ajani Thomas, student and event organizer.

EVENTLOCATIONTIMEPRICE
Culture ShowAkin AuditoriumThursday, 7-10 p.m.$5
Soca ShowSikes Lake CenterStarts: Friday 7 p.m.
Ends: Saturday 12 a.m.		Free
Glow FeteClark Student Center Comanche SuitesSaturday, 10 p.m.$10
ParadeHardin Administration parking lotSaturday, 1:30 p.m.Free

