Caribfest kicking off Thursday at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday is the kickoff of the Midwestern State University Caribfest.

Things start off with a Culture Show at 7 p.m., Thursday night at the Akin Auditorium. The celebrations then continue all weekend long before wrapping up on Saturday with the Caribfest Parade.

It’s the Caribbean Student Organization’s mini-version to the Carnival in the Caribbean and everyone is invited.

“It’s an opportunity for people in Wichita Falls and at MSU, anyone really that doesn’t know much about Caribbean culture to come out and get a much better idea about what Caribbean people are really about and I would say it’s a wonderful opportunity also to have fun,” said Ajani Thomas, student and event organizer.

EVENT LOCATION TIME PRICE Culture Show Akin Auditorium Thursday, 7-10 p.m. $5 Soca Show Sikes Lake Center Starts: Friday 7 p.m.

Ends: Saturday 12 a.m. Free Glow Fete Clark Student Center Comanche Suites Saturday, 10 p.m. $10 Parade Hardin Administration parking lot Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Free

