Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Wednesday being the first day of fall, we can’t help but look forward to our Christmas festivities.

The annual Wichita Falls City Lights Parade that is normally held the week before Thanksgiving is moving to Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The traditional parade will be turned into a reversed parade, allowing attendees to see the parade however they feel most comfortable. Attendees will have the option to drive by the stationary floats or get out and walk the parade route on the sidewalk side of the street.

