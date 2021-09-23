Half of stolen money returned to Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club

City Guide
The Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club reported $13,000 had been stolen from them on Sept. 10.
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Bowie ISD organization has gotten back half the money stolen from it earlier this month, according to The Bowie News.

The Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club reported $13,000 had been stolen from them on Sept. 10.

Police have two prime suspects in the case and now they’re saying last Friday one of the suspects sent the group a check for a little more than $7,000.

Law enforcement hasn’t questioned either of the suspects yet and they could still be charged.

