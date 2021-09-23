Moderna developing dual vaccine for COVID-19 & flu

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The pharmaceutical company Moderna is working on a two-in-one vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The company announced on Sept. 9 that it’s developing a single-dose vaccine that would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu shot.

The Moderna combination vaccine is being called MRNA-1073 and it will include COVID-19 proteins and flu glycoproteins.

“You get the immune response to one that enhances the immune response to the other,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, Infectious Disease Specialist and Medical Director of Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

These types of dual shots aren’t anything new. In fact, they’ve been around for decades.

“Measles, Diphtheria, tetanus Hepatitis, and pneumonia are all combination shots. Then there’s a lot of different types, whether their protein conjugates or polysaccharide. There is also MMR, has been around a long time and they’re very effective,” said McBroom.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna officials say this is just the first step of creating their respiratory vaccine program. They are even working on enrolling patients to take part in cancer vaccine trails.

