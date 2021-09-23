City Guide
More travelers are purchasing insurance

Travel Insurance
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Glenn Jennings, president of Parkair Travel, said with the rise of COVID it’s difficult to predict if a trip will need to be postponed or not.

Jennings said although COVID is a key reason why trips are cancelled, insurance coverage gives you a piece of mind.

”Right now, say you’re going to one of the Caribbean and they shut one of the islands you’re going too, you can’t go. You’ll need to have the insurance. All you’ll lose is the insurance money and you’ll get the rest back on your credit card,” said Jennings.

A recent AAA study shows 31% of people purchased travel insurance last year. Jennings said it’s something people need and depending on the policy you choose, you can get a full refund back from your trip if you need to cancel.

