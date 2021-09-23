City Guide
Rain chances return next week

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to have warmer conditions. Today, we will have a high of 87 with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to increase towards the end of the day.  Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 54 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we are looking at highs in the low-90s. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies and southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday and Sunday are looking similar. Both days will have a high of 92 and lows in the mid to low-60s. However, by the beginning of next week, our weather pattern looks to change. Storm chances look to return by Monday night, heading into Tuesday. Rain chances will stick around for the majority of next week.

Rain chances return next week
