City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas murder conviction overturned for improper legal work

Clinton Young a Texas death row inmate who's murder conviction has been overturned because a...
Clinton Young a Texas death row inmate who's murder conviction has been overturned because a prosecutor in his 2003 trial was also working for the judge.(Lauren Tropea/CBS7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas death row inmate’s murder conviction has been overturned because a prosecutor in his 2003 trial was also working for the judge.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday that the arrangement between the judge and prosecutor in Midland County violated Clinton Young’s right to a fair trial.

Young was convicted and sentenced to death in the shooting of a man during a 2001 drug-related crime rampage across Texas.

The court ordered him taken off death row and sent back to Midland County under his original indictment.

The prosecutor has since retired and the judge died in 2012.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD School Board president releases statement on meeting walkout
WFISD School Board president releases statement on Sept. 20 meeting walkout
Christy Ridinger
Two horse statues being unveiled Thursday honoring Christy Ridinger
A random drug dog sweep found the items just after classes began.
Student brings drugs, handgun to Jacksboro HS
During a press conference last week, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office revealed that two...
WC inmates who died in custody identified
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
Homeland Security temporarily suspends use of horse patrols near migrant camp in Texas
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Texas teenagers killed in wreck because driver was speeding, DPS says
Rain chances return next week