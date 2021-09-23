Texoma takes on THOR

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The race that test the speed, endurance and agility of thousands from all across Texoma was back again for the 2021 year.

“No racing. We’re just going to dunk each other in the mud,” said Steve Sparks Chief Executive Officer of Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

I’ve always been that kid that’s been climbing stuff since I was younger. So there is one obstacle that is just tires and you have to climb and wiggle your way up and over,” said Donna Zastrow participant in THOR.

Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run consisted of 16 different obstacles courses.

“I’m really glad I have them to push me and keep me going. I’m short so I need a little boost sometimes so doing it with my favorite people really helps,” said Hilary Watford participant in THOR.

The event takes months and hundreds volunteers to make happen. Something that just wasn’t possible last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the second biggest outdoor event that we have outside of Hotter ‘N Hell. We’re taking a couple of extra precautions and obviously we’re fortunate enough to be outside. We’re just thankful to be able to do something like this for the community,” said Michael Boyle Chairman for THOR.

The funds that were raised through registration fees will be going back to Leadership of Wichita Falls and Streams and Valleys that support and maintain all nature trails in Wichita Falls.

