Weeks golf course on par to profit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When it comes to municipal golf courses, making money is about as hard as it is for the average joe to shoot under par.

“Two-thirds of the municipal golf courses across the United States don’t break even, they actually cost the general fund or the taxpayers money to operate,” Assistant City Manager for Wichita Falls, Blake Jurecek said.

An,d that trend has been the case for the Champions Course at Weeks with the city usually budgeting $80,000 to operate the facility and make up for its losses

But, when a global pandemic hits, it forces you to get outside and find a new hobby.

“One of the issues was people were wanting to get out and get out somewhere other than maybe a jogging track or bicycling and what better place to do it than on a golf course,” Weeks pro shop assistant Fred Bunton said.

In 2020, the course finally broke even, and now, they’ve got their sights set on green.

“Things are skyrocketing. The number of golfers is just unbelievable,” Bunton said. “We have days where we put 170 to 210 people through.”

To put things into perspective, the course is on pace to have almost 30,000 rounds played this year and more importantly, make a profit.

And it’s money that will go back into the course to ensure people come back to play, over and over and over again.

“We do have a treasure right here in our backyard and we want people to come out and use it,” Jurecek said.

