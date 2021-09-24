City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

4 deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 87 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

63 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 19 deaths, 515 new cases reported so far this week, along with 863 recoveries.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 20, 2021350s (2), 80s17079
Tuesday, September 21, 2021180s6084
Wednesday, September 22, 2021460s (2), 70s (2)12679
Thursday, September 23, 2021750s, 60s (3), 70s, 80s (2)7267
Friday, September 24, 2021430s, 40s, 60s (2)8763

United Regional reported Friday that they have 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

*From the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District*

The Health District has 87 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending September 24, 2021, to 515. There were 19 deaths total reported; Case 18,872 (80′s), Case 16,729 (50s), Case 19,245 (50s), Case 18,870 (80s), Case 20,533 (70s), Case 18,892 (70s), Case 20,271 (60s, vaccinated, Pfizer), Case 18,908 (60s), Case 20,261 (80s), Case 18,975 (80s), Case 20,425 (60s), Case 16,733 (70s), Case 17,371 (60s), Case 19,002 (60s), Case 16,855 (50s), Case 19,630 (60s), Case 19,589 (40s), Case 18,280 (30s), Case 20,671 (60s).

For the week ending September 24, 2021, there are 515 new cases, 63 hospitalizations, and 863 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 80%.

To date, Wichita County has had 172 reinfections (up 13). There are also a total of 658 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 104).

Of the 63 individuals who are hospitalized today, 9 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

For the week ending September 24, 2021, the positivity rate is 23%.

AGESTABLECRITICAL
0-510
6-1010
11-1900
20-2910
30-3913
40-4946
50-5983
60-6958
70-7994
80+81

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell
Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell East
WFISD School Board president releases statement on meeting walkout
WFISD School Board president releases statement on Sept. 20 meeting walkout
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
During a press conference last week, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office revealed that two...
WC inmates who died in custody identified

Latest News

Hospital officials said 10 of the patients are vaccinated, while 60 of them are not.
United Regional reports 70 COVID-19 positive patients
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 22,940 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19