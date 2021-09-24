4 deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 87 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

63 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 19 deaths, 515 new cases reported so far this week, along with 863 recoveries.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, September 20, 2021 3 50s (2), 80s 170 79 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1 80s 60 84 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 4 60s (2), 70s (2) 126 79 Thursday, September 23, 2021 7 50s, 60s (3), 70s, 80s (2) 72 67 Friday, September 24, 2021 4 30s, 40s, 60s (2) 87 63

United Regional reported Friday that they have 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

*From the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District*

The Health District has 87 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending September 24, 2021, to 515. There were 19 deaths total reported; Case 18,872 (80′s), Case 16,729 (50s), Case 19,245 (50s), Case 18,870 (80s), Case 20,533 (70s), Case 18,892 (70s), Case 20,271 (60s, vaccinated, Pfizer), Case 18,908 (60s), Case 20,261 (80s), Case 18,975 (80s), Case 20,425 (60s), Case 16,733 (70s), Case 17,371 (60s), Case 19,002 (60s), Case 16,855 (50s), Case 19,630 (60s), Case 19,589 (40s), Case 18,280 (30s), Case 20,671 (60s).

For the week ending September 24, 2021, there are 515 new cases, 63 hospitalizations, and 863 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 80%.

To date, Wichita County has had 172 reinfections (up 13). There are also a total of 658 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 104).

Of the 63 individuals who are hospitalized today, 9 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

For the week ending September 24, 2021, the positivity rate is 23%.

AGE STABLE CRITICAL 0-5 1 0 6-10 1 0 11-19 0 0 20-29 1 0 30-39 1 3 40-49 4 6 50-59 8 3 60-69 5 8 70-79 9 4 80+ 8 1

