City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Andrea is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Andrea, the most beautiful cat to grace your screen this week (no offense, Rocky).

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue stopped by the studio on Friday to introduce this majestic creature to our viewers -- and hopefully, her future pet parent!

At four years old, Andrea has a striking appearance: we’re not sure if her beautiful, long-haired coat is more calico or tabby, but our news team knows from experience that it’s incredibly soft! While in the studio, Andrea was content to lay and be loved on, and we were more than happy to oblige.

You’d never know it from her youthful visage, but Andrea has actually had a litter of kittens. She was found wandering a local neighborhood with her brood, and was quickly taken in by a neighbor. Now that her kittens have been weaned and adopted, it’s her turn to find a home.

There is a $98 adoption fee, which takes care of medical procedures -- for example, Andrea has already been spayed, which is one item off of an adopter’s to do list.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, Andrea will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell
Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell East
WFISD School Board president releases statement on meeting walkout
WFISD School Board president releases statement on Sept. 20 meeting walkout
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
During a press conference last week, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office revealed that two...
WC inmates who died in custody identified

Latest News

Rocky is looking for his forever home
Rocky is looking for his forever home
Neo is looking for his forever home
Neo is looking for his forever home
Wichita Falls Animal Services will be waiving adoption fees from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18.
Animal Services waiving fees during Clear the Shelters event
Nestle is looking for her forever home
Nestle is looking for her forever home