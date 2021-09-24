Andrea is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Andrea, the most beautiful cat to grace your screen this week (no offense, Rocky).

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue stopped by the studio on Friday to introduce this majestic creature to our viewers -- and hopefully, her future pet parent!

At four years old, Andrea has a striking appearance: we’re not sure if her beautiful, long-haired coat is more calico or tabby, but our news team knows from experience that it’s incredibly soft! While in the studio, Andrea was content to lay and be loved on, and we were more than happy to oblige.

You’d never know it from her youthful visage, but Andrea has actually had a litter of kittens. She was found wandering a local neighborhood with her brood, and was quickly taken in by a neighbor. Now that her kittens have been weaned and adopted, it’s her turn to find a home.

There is a $98 adoption fee, which takes care of medical procedures -- for example, Andrea has already been spayed, which is one item off of an adopter’s to do list.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, Andrea will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.