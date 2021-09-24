Bevos celebrates 50th anniversary

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline made a proclamation Thursday at Bevos family restaurant for their 50th Anniversary.

She declared Sept. 23 as Bevos Drive-In Day. The owner, Malinda Steele, took over the family business once her father passed away. Bevos opened in 1971, and Steele said it’s her home and feels blessed to carry on her family’s legacy.

“I was four years old when we opened,” said Steele. “I grew up playing outback. My dad built me a playhouse, we had a tree swing out in the back. I grew up here and it’s all I ever wanted to do.”

Bevos has been in the same location since it opened. Mayor Gosline calls it an icon.

Steele says besides the fresh food, her employees provide great service, and she hopes to continue the tradition her parents started for another 50 years.

