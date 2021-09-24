UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Altus shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Altus Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that took place Thursday night at 18-year-old Cory Daniel Bustamante of Texas.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to reach out to Altus Police at 580-482-4121 or Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

The original story can be found below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police in Altus are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Thursday night. They went to shots fired call in the 700 block of Chris Avenue around 7 p.m.

According to reports, after the shooting, the car that the victim was driving sped away, and hit a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The driver then hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he later died. Police say the man who did the shooting ran from the scene. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.