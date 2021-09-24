City Guide
Firefighters taking donations for Muscular Dystrophy Association

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you see firefighters on street corners in Wichita Falls this weekend, you can help them help others.

They will be out on some of the city’s busiest intersections collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

And they’re adding a little twist by keeping all their money in boots.

So if you see them, try and get those shoes filled up. They’ll be out all weekend.

