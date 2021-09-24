Golf for a cause: tournament raises money for Habitat for Humanity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 11th Annual Golf Fore Habitat Tournament will tee off on October 4 at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

The tournament raises money for the local Habitat for Humanity, which helps local families in need of housing by literally putting a roof over their heads. The organization builds homes and assists in securing interest-free mortgages, ensuring that those they serve have a permanent housing solution. The funds from the tournament will go towards buying the building materials needed for the next Habitat house, meaning every swing of the club is for a good cause.

Participants can create 4-person teams or be placed onto a team by event organizers. There is a $135 entry fee for each player, which includes the green fee, a cart for the day, range balls, two mulligans, a goody bag and lunch. The driving range and late registration will open at 11 a.m. on the day of the tournament, while the shotgun start will sound at 1 p.m.

To enter, visit the event website or email dev-habitat@habitatwf.com.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.