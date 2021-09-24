Gov. Stitt calls special session for redistricting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has called for a special session of lawmakers to focus on redistricting in the state.

The 58th Oklahoma legislature will convene on November 15 to address redistricting as a result of the 2020 census.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, the session will focus on redistricting Oklahoma’s Congressional districts, state legislative districts and to amend statutory candidacy and redistricting deadline.

The full text of the executive order can be found here.

