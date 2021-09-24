i.d.e.a. WF coming back for 11th year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is all about helping people start and grow businesses, and this year they are stepping up that help with new training sessions.

Jeannie Hilbers, program coordinator, said after taking a break last year from providing resources and funding to local businesses because of COVID, they are back at it. The grand prize is $100,000 but applicants can take advantage of so much more.

“I think we’re really proud of the cash prizes that we’re able to give but we’re also proud of the amount of skill and knowledge that we’re able to give to these small business owners,” said Hilbers.

This is the 11th year of the program and the winner of this year’s event will be announced Friday, Oct. 22. Registration to attend the Luncheon is open; click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.