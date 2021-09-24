Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell East

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders went to a car accident near Taft and Kell East in Wichita Falls

A vehicle was coming up eastbound on Kell when it hit another car, hit a tree, and spun around it.

The vehicle was occupied by one person and he taken to the hospital with a head injury. His condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

