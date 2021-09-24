New memorial horses unveiled honoring Christy Ridinger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new memorial horses were unveiled on Thursday, ensuring that the memory of Christy Ridinger will live on for many years to come.

Dubbed “Love Remains,” the horses were revealed in a ceremony at Texas Roadhouse as Ridinger’s family and friends looked on.

Artist Katie Britt teared up during her speech at the reveal, recalling Ridinger’s impact on her life and career.

“She was a role model to me,” said Britt. “She believed in me. So the fact that the family also believed in me to do these horses was just... it’s beyond words.”

Britt’s close relationship with Ridinger also allowed her to incorporate many special touches in the art. Both horses wear tributes to Christy’s kids and and grandchildren, as well as inside jokes and personal details. For example, the cheetah print seen on the horses’ legs pay homage to Ridinger’s love of heels with the same pattern, and the ladybugs bear her grandchildren’s initials.

A pillar of the Wichita Falls community, Ridinger touched the lives of many through her work in various community organizations, including Leadership Wichita Falls, the Petrolia CISD school board, and the Junior League of Wichita Falls. Her daughter, Mallory Sanders, recalled how while her mother was often told she was spreading herself too thin, she never stopped dedicating herself to different causes.

“She was a huge part of the community,” said Sanders. “She loved to volunteer for anything and everything. I don’t know how she did it all. Not only was she a part of Leadership Wichita Falls, but working at Times Record News as a advertising director and a part of Junior League Wichita Falls as well.”

While Ridinger passed away from Alzheimer’s last year, Britt hopes that the two horses memorialize the spirit embodied by her service.

“It’s great to know that I’m a part of the legacy she leaves behind, and the love that remains,” said Britt.

