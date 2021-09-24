City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Our weather pattern looks to change next week

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are looking at highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies and southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday and Sunday look similar. Both days will have a high of 92 and lows in the mid to low-60s. However, by the beginning of next week, our weather pattern looks to change. Monday, we look to remain in the 90s. We will have 92 for the high with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances look to return by Monday night, heading into Tuesday. Tuesday, we will start cooling down some. We will have a high of 90 with isolated showers and storms being possible. Rain chances will stick around for the majority of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell
Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell East
WFISD School Board president releases statement on meeting walkout
WFISD School Board president releases statement on Sept. 20 meeting walkout
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Back to Summer
Heating Up a Bit
Heating Up a Bit
weather
Rain chances return next week
Rain chances return next week