Our weather pattern looks to change next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are looking at highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies and southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday and Sunday look similar. Both days will have a high of 92 and lows in the mid to low-60s. However, by the beginning of next week, our weather pattern looks to change. Monday, we look to remain in the 90s. We will have 92 for the high with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances look to return by Monday night, heading into Tuesday. Tuesday, we will start cooling down some. We will have a high of 90 with isolated showers and storms being possible. Rain chances will stick around for the majority of next week.

