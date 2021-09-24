City Guide
Rocky is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Rocky is not quite a year old yet, and he plays well with other cats and likes to be loved on.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet fur-ball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

