WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grab your cowboy hat and shine up those boots, because the Vernon College Rodeo is racing into town!

17 colleges are expected to compete in the rodeo.

The event will run from Thursday to Saturday (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) at the Wilbarger County Events Center in Vernon. Tickets will be sold at $5 for adults and $4 for students.

