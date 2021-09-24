United Regional reports 70 COVID-19 positive patients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 70 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at United Regional Health Care System as of Friday.

Hospital officials said 10 of the patients are fully vaccinated, while 60 of them are unvaccinated.

27 patients are in critical condition at this time, with one of them having been vaccinated.

The hospital has seen 613 total COVID-19 related admissions since July 1, 2021, with 536 of them being unvaccinated.

