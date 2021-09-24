City Guide
Warmer temps into this weekend

Warmer weekend
Warmer weekend
By Mason Brighton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday expect partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south. Today we see a high near 88. This weekend will have sunny skies with temps creeping back into the low 90′s. Warmer weather sticks around in the first part of next week but by Tuesday things start to change. Tuesday rain chances begin to develop, temps look to drop back into the 80′s. Rain chances will stick around after that into next weekend.

