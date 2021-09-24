Wichita County LEC could open next month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Waiting. That has been the theme when it comes to the new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, and while the waiting is still living up to its name, we do have a rough estimate as to when it will open.

Sheriff Deputy Melvin Joyner told News Channel 6 they expect to open by the end of next month. Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp, who has overseen the project, said he’s ready to see it in action.

“There’s a few little minor items that we’re still working through, not necessarily in the jail but throughout the building, so punch list items that are getting taken care of,” said Beauchamp. “We’re really, I wouldn’t say totally across the finish line. We’re a centimeter from the finish line, if you will.”

The building was originally supposed to be moved into this past May.

