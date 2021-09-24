Wichita Falls expo highlights businesswomen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Empowered women empowering women. That’s exactly what happened Thursday night at the Women’s Business Expo.

The event, held at the Kemp Center for the Arts, was hosted by the Texoma Women’s Business Council. The expo highlighted local women-owned businesses by allowing them to set up booths to promote their business while also allowing time to network with others.

Supporting women entrepreneurs is exactly what TWBC is all about.

“One of the benefits of joining the Texoma Women’s Business Council is promoting your business as well as networking within the community,” said Cassandra Shinpaugh, TWBC board of directors. “Wichita Falls is a pretty small community in standards of not only population but also in women owned businesses so it’s a great way for us to all get together.”

The evening also raised funds for scholarships that the organization gives out to young women in college.

