HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 5

Blitz on 6
Blitz on 6(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund, Dakota Mize and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Highlights from week five of Texas high school football and the Blitz on 6.

3-5A DII

WFHS vs Iowa Park

4-4A DI

GOTW: Hirschi vs Graham

Vernon vs Burkburnett

6-3A DII

Holliday vs Breckenridge

Henrietta vs Lindsay

City View vs Windthorst

6-2A DII

Archer City vs Stamford

Petrolia vs Munday

Six-Man

Northside vs Gold-Burg

Throckmorton vs Perrin-Whitt

Man injured in accident on Taft and Kell
WFISD School Board president releases statement on meeting walkout
Changes made to Wichita Falls City Lights Parade
7 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WC inmates who died in custody identified

WEEK 4 BLITZ CHANGES: Woodson vs Newcastle canceled