Rain and humidity next week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sunshine and blue skies will be here this weekend but by early next week, we see changes in the weather pattern. For Saturday expect a high near 92, Sunday will have a high near 93. Monday will be the warmest day we see for a while with a high in the mid 90′s. Tuesday we begin to see significant rain chances. Dew points also return to the 60′s meaning lots of humidity. Showers and storms are likely through the rest of next week. Some areas could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

