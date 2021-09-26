City Guide
Electra Grand Theatre celebrates 101st birthday

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Board of The Electra Grand Theatre Inc. along with families from the community helped the theatre celebrate it’s 101st birthday this weekend.

During the festivities theatre patrons were able to enjoy some improve acting, birthday cake and a few specials awards recognizing past care takers of the theatre.

The best gift of all was the commendation award giving to the Electra Grand Theatre by the Wichita County Historical Commission.

“A town the size of Electra doesn’t have many offerings for entertainment and having a downtown gathering place like this can benefit the whole community,” said Jannis Hayers secretary of The Board of the Electra Grand Theatre Inc.

The theatre was originally opened as an opera house then a movie theatre until it was eventually left to the City of Electra. Through the the help of The Electra Grand theater Board and volunteers doing some much needed renovations, a piece of Electra history has been preserved.

