Loved ones walk in Downtown WF to end Alzheimer’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Families and even those living with Alzheimer’s were able to come together for support during the Alzheimer’s Association North Texas Chapter annual walk in Bud Daniel Park.

“We learned real fast that it’s real and it does happen to everybody. Until one day they just slowly fade away,” said Cherri Rix wife of David Rix, who passed away from dementia.

Rix and her two children Brad and Xan who lost their father David a year ago, were among the many families at The Walk to End Alzheimer’s .

“This disease can be very isolating for people. So having an opportunity where they can gather and feel power against the disease really means a lot,” said Patty Taylor Regional Director Alzheimer’s Association North Texas Chapter.

“The crowd is not as big this year but I think that’s because of COVID-19. I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in a while so it was really nice,” said Rix.

Alzheimer’s disease usually effects one’s memory and may cause brain function to decrease. However the disease itself isn’t showing no signs of slowing down.

In the United States there’s over six million people living with the disease. Then there are 11 million caregivers for persons with this disease. So I cover an 11 county area and we estimate it’s between six to eight thousand people.

As you looked around the park you could see a colorful array of flowers. In the hands of loved ones each having it’s own special meaning.

“The yellow flower represents someone who is caring for somebody with the disease .The blue flowers are for those who are living with the disease and purple are for those who have lost a loved one . The white flower is to represent the first survivor. We only have one of those but someday we’re going to have a sea of them,” said Taylor.

“He was a great dad and family was the most important thing to him. We miss him a lot but we do this in honor of him,” said Brad Rix son of David Rix.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised 98,000 dollars that will all go towards research, that may one day find a cure.

