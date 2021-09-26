Wet weather approaches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our warm, dry weather pattern comes to an end Tuesday. Tomorrow expect a high near 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday favorable conditions for showers and storms will develop, lasting through next weekend. All of Texoma will have a chance to see rain, between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain is expected. With the wet weather, humidity also returns. Thankfully by Wednesday temps drop back into the mid 80′s.

