6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six deaths and 98 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday, Sept. 27.
66 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. 428 new cases were reported this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|6
|40s, 50s, 60s (2), 70s, 90s
|98
|66
Last week, there were a total of 19 COVID-19 related deaths, 18 of which were not vaccinated. 80% of the 515 new cases were not vaccinated; of the 63 hospitalizations, nine were vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 was a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- COVID cases skyrocket in Wichita County
- Texas to deploy more medical personnel, establish more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers
- Texoma hospitals feeling strain due to rising COVID cases
- Third COVID-19 vaccine dose available for people with moderately, severely compromised immunity
- United Regional pleads for public to get vaccinated in ominous statement
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.