6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six deaths and 98 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday, Sept. 27.

66 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. 428 new cases were reported this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 27, 2021640s, 50s, 60s (2), 70s, 90s9866

Last week, there were a total of 19 COVID-19 related deaths, 18 of which were not vaccinated. 80% of the 515 new cases were not vaccinated; of the 63 hospitalizations, nine were vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 was a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

4 deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County