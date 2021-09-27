City Guide
Atmos Energy makes $10K donation to Hands to Hands Community Fund
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy has donated $10,000 to help support the community of Wichita Falls.

Pam Hughes with Atmos Energy delivered that check to Nancy Brown of the Hands to Hands Community Fund.

That fund serves those in need of all ages through eight area nonprofits. This donation was all part of Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative.

