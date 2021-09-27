Atmos Energy makes $10K donation to Hands to Hands Community Fund

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy has donated $10,000 to help support the community of Wichita Falls.

Pam Hughes with Atmos Energy delivered that check to Nancy Brown of the Hands to Hands Community Fund.

That fund serves those in need of all ages through eight area nonprofits. This donation was all part of Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.