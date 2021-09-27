City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Central Texas man killed after pickup collided with tree following rollover

Driver ejected from truck, DPS says
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Layne Alexander Watkins, 23, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Sunday night on US 79 in Milam County.

DPS Troopers responded to the site of the collision west of Rockdale.

Watkins, of Hutto, Texas, was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup west on US 79 when he drove off the edge of the roadway, overcorrected, rolled, and collided into a tree.

DPS said Watkins was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19 year-old male passenger survived the wreck and was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock.

DPS is reminding drivers and passengers to always wear their safety belt. “Wearing a safety belt will decrease the probability of being seriously injured or killed if involved in a traffic crash,” the state agency said.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Most popular baby names in the last 100 years
Pfizer plans to enroll 2,660 people in the late-stage study. Those participating will get...
Pfizer tests COVID pill as preventive medicine
Much needed rain this week

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Habitat for Humanity helps mother become a homeowner
Atmos Energy makes $10K donation to Hands to Hands Community Fund
Atmos Energy makes $10K donation to Hands to Hands Community Fund
The boosters are only meant for people who are 18 and older who have had the Pfizer COVID-19...
Health district to offer Pfizer booster starting Tuesday
News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB for canned food drive
News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB, Hamilton Bryan for canned food drive
The free compost is available to everyone who’s part of the curbside recycling program.
Annual WF compost giveaway happening this Saturday