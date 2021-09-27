Habitat for Humanity helps mother become a homeowner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Habitat for Humanity helps build home for low income families to offer them the possibility of home ownership. One mother has benefited from the program greatly during the mist of of COVID.

“At the age of 45, I never thought I could be a homeowner,” said Kim Wagnor.

After Wagnor became a widow a few years ago she and her two children moved in with her parents. She decided to volunteer for habitat for humanity and on her first day she learned that she could become a homeowner.

“Just having our own place that we can call our own,” said Wagnor. “The kids have their own place. We have neighbors that the kids can place with and a huge backyard and that’s really big.”

Six weeks later, she was in the process of getting ready for her new home. The Wagnor family story is the story of many Habitat for Humanity home recipients; the director of marketing for the nonprofit says this is why donors are important.

“Basically every dollar that we get through events and donors, we put back into building homes and revitalizing neighborhoods,” said Will Goodner, director of marketing and development for Habitat for Humanity.

“This is the only way I was able to buy a house,” said Wagnor. “I would’ve been living in apartments or renting a house but I don’t think I would’ve ever been able to buy a house.”

Families must work 300 hours to help build homes before getting the keys to their new home and it can add another layer of appreciation.

“I think it’s a sense of pride when they know we’re working for them to help them build their future,” said Goodner.

“Before my husband died, all he wanted was for us to have something of our own and without habitat, we would not have been able to have this and so I know he’s happy,” said Wagnor. “He’s looking down on us.”

Goodner said the cost of construction has gone up and the nonprofit heavily relies on donations to help families fulfill a dream. Next week, they are hosting a golf scramble to help raise some much needed money.

