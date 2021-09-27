Health district to offer Pfizer booster starting Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District will start offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified vaccine providers to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to adults in certain groups, in line with federal guidance.

The CDC recommends booster shots for the following people:

People aged 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their PfizerBioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their PfizerBioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

The boosters are only meant for people who are 18 and older who have had the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC is not recommending booster shots for recipients of the Moderna or J&J vaccines at this time.

You can visit the City of Wichita Falls website to register online for your appointment Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

