Much needed rain this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect a little more heat today before a wet weather pattern develops tomorrow. For Monday there will be partly cloudy skies with a high near 92. Tomorrow will also be warm but in the afternoon showers and storms do look to move into the area. These look to continue into Wednesday morning. Through the rest of the week, there will be more rounds of rain, between 0.5 and 2 inches is expected. Humidity is also back. Thankfully over the week we start to see more fall-like weather, by Thursday highs are in the 80′s and next weekend will have temps in the 70′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.