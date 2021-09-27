News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB, Hamilton Bryan for canned food drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Hamilton Bryan Furniture for a canned food drive to kick off the fall season.

You can head on over to Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances to drop off any extra canned goods you may have, and all of the donations go to help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

They’ll be accepting donations until Oct. 1.

