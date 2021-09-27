City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB, Hamilton Bryan for canned food drive

News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB for canned food drive
News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB for canned food drive(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Hamilton Bryan Furniture for a canned food drive to kick off the fall season.

You can head on over to Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances to drop off any extra canned goods you may have, and all of the donations go to help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

They’ll be accepting donations until Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Most popular baby names in the last 100 years
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Wet weather approaches
Much needed rain this week

Latest News

The boosters are only meant for people who are 18 and older who have had the Pfizer COVID-19...
Health district to offer Pfizer booster starting Tuesday
The free compost is available to everyone who’s part of the curbside recycling program.
Annual WF compost giveaway happening this Saturday
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting one last location in September.
WFAFB Mobile Pantry has 1 stop left in September
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving 1987 cold case homicide